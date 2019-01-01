QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.17
Shares
422.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Imerys manufactures and sells mineral-based specialty applications for multiple industries, including construction, renovation, iron and steel, and automotive. The company is organized into two segments. The Performance Minerals segment comprise three geographic business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas and Asia Pacific (APAC). It mainly serves the plastics, rubber, paints & coatings, filtration, renewable energy and paper & board markets. The High-Temperature Materials & Solutions segment regroups two business areas High Temperature Solutions, and Refractory, Abrasives & Construction serving the iron and steel, thermal, refractory, foundry, abrasives and building & infrastructure markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Imerys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imerys (IMYSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imerys (OTCPK: IMYSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imerys's (IMYSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imerys.

Q

What is the target price for Imerys (IMYSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imerys

Q

Current Stock Price for Imerys (IMYSY)?

A

The stock price for Imerys (OTCPK: IMYSY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imerys (IMYSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 1, 2012.

Q

When is Imerys (OTCPK:IMYSY) reporting earnings?

A

Imerys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imerys (IMYSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imerys.

Q

What sector and industry does Imerys (IMYSY) operate in?

A

Imerys is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.