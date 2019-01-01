Imerys manufactures and sells mineral-based specialty applications for multiple industries, including construction, renovation, iron and steel, and automotive. The company is organized into two segments. The Performance Minerals segment comprise three geographic business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas and Asia Pacific (APAC). It mainly serves the plastics, rubber, paints & coatings, filtration, renewable energy and paper & board markets. The High-Temperature Materials & Solutions segment regroups two business areas High Temperature Solutions, and Refractory, Abrasives & Construction serving the iron and steel, thermal, refractory, foundry, abrasives and building & infrastructure markets.