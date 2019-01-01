QQQ
Imerys manufactures and sells mineral-based specialty applications for multiple industries, including construction, renovation, iron and steel, and automotive. The company is organized into two segments. The Performance Minerals segment comprise three geographic business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas and Asia Pacific (APAC). It mainly serves the plastics, rubber, paints & coatings, filtration, renewable energy and paper & board markets. The High-Temperature Materials & Solutions segment regroups two business areas High Temperature Solutions, and Refractory, Abrasives & Construction serving the iron and steel, thermal, refractory, foundry, abrasives and building & infrastructure markets.


Imerys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imerys (IMYSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imerys (OTCPK: IMYSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Imerys's (IMYSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imerys.

Q

What is the target price for Imerys (IMYSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imerys

Q

Current Stock Price for Imerys (IMYSF)?

A

The stock price for Imerys (OTCPK: IMYSF) is $43 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 18:41:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imerys (IMYSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imerys.

Q

When is Imerys (OTCPK:IMYSF) reporting earnings?

A

Imerys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imerys (IMYSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imerys.

Q

What sector and industry does Imerys (IMYSF) operate in?

A

Imerys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.