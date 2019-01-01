QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 23
Mkt Cap
8.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
Innovative MedTech Inc provides safe and cost-effective products for blood collection. It develops innovative solutions to challenges in analytics and provides a wide selection of products for venous and capillary blood collection. Its products include UltraFlo Safety Blood Collection Set, VacuFlo Safety Blood Collection Needle, Plastic Blood Gas Capillaries, and 1 mL Heparin Syringes for Veterinary.

Innovative MedTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative MedTech (IMTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative MedTech (OTCPK: IMTH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Innovative MedTech's (IMTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovative MedTech.

Q

What is the target price for Innovative MedTech (IMTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovative MedTech

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative MedTech (IMTH)?

A

The stock price for Innovative MedTech (OTCPK: IMTH) is $0.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:12:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative MedTech (IMTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative MedTech.

Q

When is Innovative MedTech (OTCPK:IMTH) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative MedTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovative MedTech (IMTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative MedTech.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative MedTech (IMTH) operate in?

A

Innovative MedTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.