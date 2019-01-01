Iomart Group PLC is engaged in the provision of managed cloud services. The company's reportable segment includes Easyspace and Cloud Services. Cloud Services segment provides managed cloud computing facilities and services, through a network of owned datacenters to the larger SME and corporate markets. The Easyspace segment provides a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies. It generates maximum revenue from the Cloud Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the Rest of the World.