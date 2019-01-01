ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Impala Platinum Holdings
(OTCQX:IMPUY)
12.99
-0.13[-0.99%]
At close: Jun 6
13.05
0.0600[0.46%]
After Hours: 8:02AM EDT
Day High/Low12.85 - 13.25
52 Week High/Low10.8 - 19.1
Open / Close13.25 / 12.99
Float / Outstanding- / 847.9M
Vol / Avg.34.3K / 158.8K
Mkt Cap11B
P/E4.59
50d Avg. Price13.65
Div / Yield1.16/8.81%
Payout Ratio49.9
EPS0
Total Float-

Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC:IMPUY), Dividends

Impala Platinum Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Impala Platinum Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 14, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Impala Platinum Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on September 24, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY). The last dividend payout was on September 24, 2012 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on September 24, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX:IMPUY)?
A

Impala Platinum Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on September 24, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.