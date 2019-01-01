Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC:IMPUY), Dividends

Impala Platinum Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Impala Platinum Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on September 24, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY). The last dividend payout was on September 24, 2012 and was $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on September 24, 2012
Impala Platinum Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on September 24, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.