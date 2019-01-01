ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Imperial Ptrl
(NASDAQ:IMPP)
0.539
-0.0194[-3.47%]
At close: Jun 6
0.549
0.0100[1.86%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low0.53 - 0.59
52 Week High/Low0.38 - 9.7
Open / Close0.55 / 0.54
Float / Outstanding69.1M / 70.1M
Vol / Avg.40.4M / 44M
Mkt Cap37.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.31
Total Float69.1M

Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Imperial Ptrl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 29

EPS

$-0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$4M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Imperial Ptrl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Imperial Ptrl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP) reporting earnings?
A

Imperial Ptrl (IMPP) is scheduled to report earnings on June 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Imperial Ptrl’s (NASDAQ:IMPP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.