Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 29
EPS
$-0.340
Quarterly Revenue
$4M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Imperial Ptrl using advanced sorting and filters.
Imperial Ptrl Questions & Answers
When is Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP) reporting earnings?
Imperial Ptrl (IMPP) is scheduled to report earnings on June 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Imperial Ptrl’s (NASDAQ:IMPP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.