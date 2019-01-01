QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
6.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
-
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
International Luxury Products Inc is a shell company.

International Luxury Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Luxury (ILXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Luxury (OTCPK: ILXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Luxury's (ILXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Luxury.

Q

What is the target price for International Luxury (ILXP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Luxury

Q

Current Stock Price for International Luxury (ILXP)?

A

The stock price for International Luxury (OTCPK: ILXP) is $0.07 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Luxury (ILXP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Luxury.

Q

When is International Luxury (OTCPK:ILXP) reporting earnings?

A

International Luxury does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Luxury (ILXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Luxury.

Q

What sector and industry does International Luxury (ILXP) operate in?

A

International Luxury is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.