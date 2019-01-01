QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.51/1.27%
52 Wk
25.78 - 40.71
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
7.13
Open
-
P/E
39.7
Shares
84.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands miner. It is the largest global producer of zircon, and the third-largest producer of titanium dioxide feedstock (rutile, synthetic rutile) behind Rio Tinto and Tronox. Low zircon costs are underpinned by the high-grade Jacinth-Ambrosia mine in South Australia but reserve life is less than 10 years. The Sierra Rutile operations in Sierra Leone lack a cost advantage but expansions could bring some scale economies if they can be effectively executed. A 20% shareholding in Deterra Royalties brings exposure to the high-quality Mining Area C iron ore royalty. Iluka's nascent rare earths operation at Eneabba is a low-cost source of rare earth oxides neodymium and praseodymium, albeit with a reserve life of only around 10 years.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iluka Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iluka Resources (ILKAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iluka Resources (OTCPK: ILKAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iluka Resources's (ILKAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iluka Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Iluka Resources (ILKAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iluka Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Iluka Resources (ILKAY)?

A

The stock price for Iluka Resources (OTCPK: ILKAY) is $40.31 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:58:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iluka Resources (ILKAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2015.

Q

When is Iluka Resources (OTCPK:ILKAY) reporting earnings?

A

Iluka Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iluka Resources (ILKAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iluka Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Iluka Resources (ILKAY) operate in?

A

Iluka Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.