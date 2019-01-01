QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/315.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.44 - 3.95
Mkt Cap
252.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
156.9M
Outstanding
Ilika PLC is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology for a wide range of applications. The company's batteries use ceramic-based lithium-ion technology that is inherently safe and stable in manufacturing and usage and offers high performance which differentiates its product from existing batteries. The primary geographic markets are Asia, North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Ilika Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ilika (ILIKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ilika (OTCQX: ILIKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ilika's (ILIKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ilika.

Q

What is the target price for Ilika (ILIKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ilika

Q

Current Stock Price for Ilika (ILIKF)?

A

The stock price for Ilika (OTCQX: ILIKF) is $1.612 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ilika (ILIKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ilika.

Q

When is Ilika (OTCQX:ILIKF) reporting earnings?

A

Ilika does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ilika (ILIKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ilika.

Q

What sector and industry does Ilika (ILIKF) operate in?

A

Ilika is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.