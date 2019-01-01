QQQ
International Daleco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Daleco (ILDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Daleco (OTCPK: ILDO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Daleco's (ILDO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Daleco.

Q

What is the target price for International Daleco (ILDO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Daleco

Q

Current Stock Price for International Daleco (ILDO)?

A

The stock price for International Daleco (OTCPK: ILDO) is $0.007 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:43:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Daleco (ILDO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Daleco.

Q

When is International Daleco (OTCPK:ILDO) reporting earnings?

A

International Daleco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Daleco (ILDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Daleco.

Q

What sector and industry does International Daleco (ILDO) operate in?

A

International Daleco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.