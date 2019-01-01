QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
iTokk Inc is currently in the process of strategic repositioning and restructuring.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iTokk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iTokk (IKTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iTokk (OTCPK: IKTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iTokk's (IKTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iTokk.

Q

What is the target price for iTokk (IKTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iTokk

Q

Current Stock Price for iTokk (IKTO)?

A

The stock price for iTokk (OTCPK: IKTO) is $0.0018 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:11:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iTokk (IKTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iTokk.

Q

When is iTokk (OTCPK:IKTO) reporting earnings?

A

iTokk does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iTokk (IKTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iTokk.

Q

What sector and industry does iTokk (IKTO) operate in?

A

iTokk is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.