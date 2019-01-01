Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.470
Quarterly Revenue
$3.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ikena Oncology using advanced sorting and filters.
Ikena Oncology Questions & Answers
When is Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) reporting earnings?
Ikena Oncology (IKNA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.52, which missed the estimate of $-0.68.
What were Ikena Oncology’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $4.4M.
