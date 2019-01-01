Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ: IKNA) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting IKNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 460.22% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ: IKNA) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Ikena Oncology maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ikena Oncology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ikena Oncology was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ikena Oncology (IKNA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $20.00. The current price Ikena Oncology (IKNA) is trading at is $3.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
