QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.42/1.17%
52 Wk
34.79 - 41.12
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
25.1
Open
-
P/E
24.57
EPS
51.26
Shares
90.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Internet Initiative Japan Inc. is a provider of a variety of services including Internet access, outsourcing, and systems integration. Its Internet access services span dial-up, mobile, and broadband technologies. Its wide area network services allow secure data sharing over Internet virtual private networks, independently developed routers, and closed wide area networks. Its outsourcing services include cloud, content delivery, data center, and security services. The firm generates nearly all its revenue in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Internet Initiative Japan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCPK: IIJIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Internet Initiative Japan's (IIJIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Internet Initiative Japan.

Q

What is the target price for Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Internet Initiative Japan

Q

Current Stock Price for Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIF)?

A

The stock price for Internet Initiative Japan (OTCPK: IIJIF) is $36.14 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:45:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Internet Initiative Japan.

Q

When is Internet Initiative Japan (OTCPK:IIJIF) reporting earnings?

A

Internet Initiative Japan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Internet Initiative Japan.

Q

What sector and industry does Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIF) operate in?

A

Internet Initiative Japan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.