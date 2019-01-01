ñol

Industrial & Infra Fund
(OTCPK:IIFIF)
Industrial & Infra Fund (OTC:IIFIF), Quotes and News Summary

Industrial & Infra Fund (OTC: IIFIF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp is a Japan based real estate investment trust. It owns and operates real estate properties. The company is focused on acquiring and operating industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan. It intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties including manufacturing, research and development facilities. The firm's properties are located mainly in Nagoya area, Osaka area and Tokyo area and other major cities.
Industrial & Infra Fund Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Industrial & Infra Fund (IIFIF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Industrial & Infra Fund (OTCPK: IIFIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Industrial & Infra Fund's (IIFIF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Industrial & Infra Fund.

Q
What is the target price for Industrial & Infra Fund (IIFIF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Industrial & Infra Fund

Q
Current Stock Price for Industrial & Infra Fund (IIFIF)?
A

The stock price for Industrial & Infra Fund (OTCPK: IIFIF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Industrial & Infra Fund (IIFIF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrial & Infra Fund.

Q
When is Industrial & Infra Fund (OTCPK:IIFIF) reporting earnings?
A

Industrial & Infra Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Industrial & Infra Fund (IIFIF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Industrial & Infra Fund.

Q
What sector and industry does Industrial & Infra Fund (IIFIF) operate in?
A

Industrial & Infra Fund is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.