QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
China Intelligence Information Systems Inc is focused on constructing, owning, and operating ground photovoltaic plants (PV plants) and hydro plants throughout Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Intelligence Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Intelligence (IICN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Intelligence (OTCPK: IICN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Intelligence's (IICN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Intelligence.

Q

What is the target price for China Intelligence (IICN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Intelligence

Q

Current Stock Price for China Intelligence (IICN)?

A

The stock price for China Intelligence (OTCPK: IICN) is $0.066 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:08:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Intelligence (IICN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Intelligence.

Q

When is China Intelligence (OTCPK:IICN) reporting earnings?

A

China Intelligence does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Intelligence (IICN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Intelligence.

Q

What sector and industry does China Intelligence (IICN) operate in?

A

China Intelligence is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.