iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) was reported by JP Morgan on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting IHRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.25% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) was provided by JP Morgan, and iHeartMedia downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iHeartMedia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iHeartMedia was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iHeartMedia (IHRT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $28.00 to $19.00. The current price iHeartMedia (IHRT) is trading at is $11.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
