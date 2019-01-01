QQQ
IHH Healthcare Bhd operates a network of healthcare clinics, hospitals and postoperative rehabilitation centers. It also provides ancillary services, which include diagnostic laboratories, imaging centers, ambulatory care, and medical education facilities. The firm receives the largest proportion of revenue through its Parkway Pantai segment, which operates hospitals and provides healthcare services in Asia. Two of Parkway Pantai's key markets are Singapore and Malaysia. The second- largest proportion of revenue comes from Acibadem Holdings, a hospital operator and service provider in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

IHH Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IHH Healthcare (IHHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IHH Healthcare (OTCPK: IHHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IHH Healthcare's (IHHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IHH Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for IHH Healthcare (IHHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IHH Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for IHH Healthcare (IHHHF)?

A

The stock price for IHH Healthcare (OTCPK: IHHHF) is $1.61 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 17:12:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IHH Healthcare (IHHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IHH Healthcare.

Q

When is IHH Healthcare (OTCPK:IHHHF) reporting earnings?

A

IHH Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IHH Healthcare (IHHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IHH Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does IHH Healthcare (IHHHF) operate in?

A

IHH Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.