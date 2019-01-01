IHH Healthcare Bhd operates a network of healthcare clinics, hospitals and postoperative rehabilitation centers. It also provides ancillary services, which include diagnostic laboratories, imaging centers, ambulatory care, and medical education facilities. The firm receives the largest proportion of revenue through its Parkway Pantai segment, which operates hospitals and provides healthcare services in Asia. Two of Parkway Pantai's key markets are Singapore and Malaysia. The second- largest proportion of revenue comes from Acibadem Holdings, a hospital operator and service provider in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.