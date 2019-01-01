iHeartMedia Inc is a US-based diversified media and entertainment company. It operates its business through two segments; Audio and Audio and Media Services. Its Audio segment which derives majority revenue offers broadcast and digital radio, online and mobile services and products, traffic and weather data distribution, outdoor advertising services. It also provides outdoor advertising services in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. Its assets include traditional and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes under lease management agreements. The Audio and Media Services Segment engages in full-service media representation business, Katz Media Group, as well as other general support services.