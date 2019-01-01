QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Innovative Holdings Alliance Inc plans to participate in and acquire interests that are leading edge in their respective market niches and have expectations of enhancing shareholder value.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Innovative Hldgs Alliance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative Hldgs Alliance (IHAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative Hldgs Alliance (OTCPK: IHAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innovative Hldgs Alliance's (IHAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovative Hldgs Alliance.

Q

What is the target price for Innovative Hldgs Alliance (IHAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovative Hldgs Alliance

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative Hldgs Alliance (IHAI)?

A

The stock price for Innovative Hldgs Alliance (OTCPK: IHAI) is $0.739 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:41:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative Hldgs Alliance (IHAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Hldgs Alliance.

Q

When is Innovative Hldgs Alliance (OTCPK:IHAI) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative Hldgs Alliance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovative Hldgs Alliance (IHAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative Hldgs Alliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative Hldgs Alliance (IHAI) operate in?

A

Innovative Hldgs Alliance is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.