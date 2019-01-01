Impellam Group PLC provides managed and specialist staffing services. The company operates in four segments: Global Talent Acquisition & Managed Workforce Solutions, Global Specialist Staffing, Regional Specialist Staffing, and Healthcare. Some of its Brands are Guidant Global, Comensura, SRG, Lorien, Carbon60, Blue Arrow, Tate, and Coestaff. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Australasia.