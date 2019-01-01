QQQ
ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (BATS: IGHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged's (IGHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (BATS: IGHG) is $71.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) operate in?

A

ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.