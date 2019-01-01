QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd is a holding company. The company is focusing on developing assets within the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Indo Global Exchange(s) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indo Global Exchange(s) (IGEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indo Global Exchange(s) (OTCPK: IGEX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Indo Global Exchange(s)'s (IGEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indo Global Exchange(s).

Q

What is the target price for Indo Global Exchange(s) (IGEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indo Global Exchange(s)

Q

Current Stock Price for Indo Global Exchange(s) (IGEX)?

A

The stock price for Indo Global Exchange(s) (OTCPK: IGEX) is $0.00385 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indo Global Exchange(s) (IGEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indo Global Exchange(s).

Q

When is Indo Global Exchange(s) (OTCPK:IGEX) reporting earnings?

A

Indo Global Exchange(s) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indo Global Exchange(s) (IGEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indo Global Exchange(s).

Q

What sector and industry does Indo Global Exchange(s) (IGEX) operate in?

A

Indo Global Exchange(s) is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.