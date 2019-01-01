QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
iGen Networks Corp is engaged in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It has one reportable segment being Vehicle Tracking and Recovery Solutions. The company works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. The software services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device. The software services are marketed to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands. The company's brands include Nimbo Tracking, CU Trak, and Medallion GPS PRO.

iGen Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iGen Networks (IGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iGen Networks (OTCPK: IGEN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iGen Networks's (IGEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iGen Networks.

Q

What is the target price for iGen Networks (IGEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iGen Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for iGen Networks (IGEN)?

A

The stock price for iGen Networks (OTCPK: IGEN) is $0.0043 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iGen Networks (IGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iGen Networks.

Q

When is iGen Networks (OTCPK:IGEN) reporting earnings?

A

iGen Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iGen Networks (IGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iGen Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does iGen Networks (IGEN) operate in?

A

iGen Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.