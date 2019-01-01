iGen Networks Corp is engaged in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It has one reportable segment being Vehicle Tracking and Recovery Solutions. The company works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. The software services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device. The software services are marketed to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands. The company's brands include Nimbo Tracking, CU Trak, and Medallion GPS PRO.