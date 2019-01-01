|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iGen Networks (OTCPK: IGEN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for iGen Networks.
There is no analysis for iGen Networks
The stock price for iGen Networks (OTCPK: IGEN) is $0.0043 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for iGen Networks.
iGen Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for iGen Networks.
iGen Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.