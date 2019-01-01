ñol

Information Services
(OTCGM:IFMNF)
33.70
00
At close: Jan 13
29.6517
-4.0483[-12.01%]
After Hours: 12:38AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.01 - 43.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 65.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price29.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS61.89
Total Float-

Information Services (OTC:IFMNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Information Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$30B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Information Services using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Information Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is Information Services (OTCGM:IFMNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Information Services

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Information Services (OTCGM:IFMNF)?
A

There are no earnings for Information Services

Q
What were Information Services’s (OTCGM:IFMNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Information Services

