Information Services Internl-Dentsu Ltd provides a range of information technology, or IT, and consulting services. The company organizes itself into four segments based on service type. The financial solutions segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, builds algorithmic trading systems and provides cash management, banking, and corporate finance services. The engineering solutions segment provides process management services to manufacturing firms. The communication IT solutions segment provides e-commerce and customer relationship management services. The business solutions segment provides consulting and IT services.