Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.57/1.90%
52 Wk
28.01 - 43.1
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
21.81
Open
-
P/E
29.1
EPS
31.16
Shares
65.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Information Services Internl-Dentsu Ltd provides a range of information technology, or IT, and consulting services. The company organizes itself into four segments based on service type. The financial solutions segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, builds algorithmic trading systems and provides cash management, banking, and corporate finance services. The engineering solutions segment provides process management services to manufacturing firms. The communication IT solutions segment provides e-commerce and customer relationship management services. The business solutions segment provides consulting and IT services.

Information Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Information Services (IFMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Information Services (OTCGM: IFMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Information Services's (IFMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Information Services.

Q

What is the target price for Information Services (IFMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Information Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Information Services (IFMNF)?

A

The stock price for Information Services (OTCGM: IFMNF) is $33.7 last updated Wed Jan 13 2021 20:43:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Information Services (IFMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Information Services.

Q

When is Information Services (OTCGM:IFMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Information Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Information Services (IFMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Information Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Information Services (IFMNF) operate in?

A

Information Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.