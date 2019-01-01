Imaflex Inc is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging space. The company develops and manufactures films for the agriculture industry. Its products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the industrial, agricultural and consumer markets. It manufactures and sells industrial bags using recycled material, including garbage bags, compostable bags, gaylord bags and bags on rolls. It also specializes in the metalization of plastic film primarily for food packaging and agricultural mulches.