QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.4 - 32
Mkt Cap
65.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.02
EPS
1.37
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Integrated Financial Holdings Inc is a North Carolina-based financial services holding company, specializing in small business lending solutions and targeted bank deposit products to underserved verticals with a focus on technology and collaborative, opportunistic investments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integrated Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated Financial (IFHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated Financial (OTCQX: IFHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated Financial's (IFHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated Financial (IFHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated Financial (IFHI)?

A

The stock price for Integrated Financial (OTCQX: IFHI) is $29.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:46:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated Financial (IFHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Financial.

Q

When is Integrated Financial (OTCQX:IFHI) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated Financial (IFHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated Financial (IFHI) operate in?

A

Integrated Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.