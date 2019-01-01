Infocom Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and information communication services. It connects people and improves businesses by offering a wide range of IT solutions and services for home and business. It operates through the business solution group and digital entertainment group segment. Under the business solution group segment, it provides self-developed software products such as CRM, PACS, and research tools, ERP and emergency confirmation systems for corporations, hospitals, and public institutions, and the Digital Entertainment group delights audiences with ebooks, mobile games, e-commerce sites, and other digital media. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital Entertainment segment.