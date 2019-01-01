QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Infocom Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and information communication services. It connects people and improves businesses by offering a wide range of IT solutions and services for home and business. It operates through the business solution group and digital entertainment group segment. Under the business solution group segment, it provides self-developed software products such as CRM, PACS, and research tools, ERP and emergency confirmation systems for corporations, hospitals, and public institutions, and the Digital Entertainment group delights audiences with ebooks, mobile games, e-commerce sites, and other digital media. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital Entertainment segment.

Analyst Ratings

Infocom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infocom (IFFOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infocom (OTCPK: IFFOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Infocom's (IFFOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infocom.

Q

What is the target price for Infocom (IFFOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infocom

Q

Current Stock Price for Infocom (IFFOF)?

A

The stock price for Infocom (OTCPK: IFFOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infocom (IFFOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infocom.

Q

When is Infocom (OTCPK:IFFOF) reporting earnings?

A

Infocom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infocom (IFFOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infocom.

Q

What sector and industry does Infocom (IFFOF) operate in?

A

Infocom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.