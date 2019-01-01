iFabric Corp is engaged in the business of women's intimate apparel. It has three business segments. The Intimate apparel segment is involved in the design and distribution of women's intimate apparel, and accessories. Its Intelligent fabric segment develops and distributes innovative products and treatments that are suitable for application to textiles, plastics, liquids, and hard surfaces as well as finished performance apparel. The other segment engages in the leasing of property to group companies, related parties, and third parties. Its geographical segments include Canada, United States, United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia & others.