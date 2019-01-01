QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.76 - 4.54
Mkt Cap
76.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
114.03
EPS
0.01
Shares
29.6M
Outstanding
iFabric Corp is engaged in the business of women's intimate apparel. It has three business segments. The Intimate apparel segment is involved in the design and distribution of women's intimate apparel, and accessories. Its Intelligent fabric segment develops and distributes innovative products and treatments that are suitable for application to textiles, plastics, liquids, and hard surfaces as well as finished performance apparel. The other segment engages in the leasing of property to group companies, related parties, and third parties. Its geographical segments include Canada, United States, United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia & others.

iFabric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iFabric (IFABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iFabric (OTCQX: IFABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iFabric's (IFABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iFabric.

Q

What is the target price for iFabric (IFABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iFabric

Q

Current Stock Price for iFabric (IFABF)?

A

The stock price for iFabric (OTCQX: IFABF) is $2.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iFabric (IFABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iFabric.

Q

When is iFabric (OTCQX:IFABF) reporting earnings?

A

iFabric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iFabric (IFABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iFabric.

Q

What sector and industry does iFabric (IFABF) operate in?

A

iFabric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.