Invinity Energy Systems (OTC:IESVF), Quotes and News Summary

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Invinity Energy Systems
(OTCPK:IESVF)
0.7432
-0.1103[-12.92%]
At close: Jun 10
Day High/Low0.74 - 0.76
52 Week High/Low0.74 - 0.85
Open / Close0.76 / 0.74
Float / Outstanding- / 116M
Vol / Avg.5K / 2.9K
Mkt Cap86.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Invinity Energy Systems PLC is engaged in the manufacturing of vanadium flow battery systems and their related installation and other services. Its vanadium flow batteries are a form of heavy-duty, stationary energy storage, used in high-utilization applications such as being coupled with industrial-scale solar generation for distributed, low-carbon energy projects. The company's flow battery systems are ideal for commercial and industrial sites, grid network infrastructure projects, and off-grid applications, either standalone or alongside renewable energy such as solar PV. It generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Battery systems and associated control systems. Its geographical segments are United Kingdom, Asia, United States, and Others.
Q
How do I buy Invinity Energy Systems (IESVF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Invinity Energy Systems (OTCPK: IESVF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Invinity Energy Systems's (IESVF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Invinity Energy Systems.

Q
What is the target price for Invinity Energy Systems (IESVF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Invinity Energy Systems

Q
Current Stock Price for Invinity Energy Systems (IESVF)?
A

The stock price for Invinity Energy Systems (OTCPK: IESVF) is $0.7432 last updated June 10, 2022, 2:03 PM UTC.

Q
Does Invinity Energy Systems (IESVF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invinity Energy Systems.

Q
When is Invinity Energy Systems (OTCPK:IESVF) reporting earnings?
A

Invinity Energy Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Invinity Energy Systems (IESVF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Invinity Energy Systems.

Q
What sector and industry does Invinity Energy Systems (IESVF) operate in?
A

Invinity Energy Systems is in the Utilities sector and Utilities—Renewable industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.