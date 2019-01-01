Interconexion Electrica, also known as ISA, is a mixed public services company in which the Colombian state is a majority shareholder. Through its subsidiaries, ISA participates in a variety of infrastructure projects across South and Central America. The company segments its operations into Management of investments in linear infrastructure, Energy transmission services, Connection to the grid, and Construction services. ISA generates the majority of its revenue from its energy transmission division where it owns, operates, and maintains high-voltage power transmission systems in many of the largest countries in Latin America. ISA's road concessions business, in which the company constructs, operates, and maintains toll roads, also represents a significant revenue stream.