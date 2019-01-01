QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Interconexion Electrica, also known as ISA, is a mixed public services company in which the Colombian state is a majority shareholder. Through its subsidiaries, ISA participates in a variety of infrastructure projects across South and Central America. The company segments its operations into Management of investments in linear infrastructure, Energy transmission services, Connection to the grid, and Construction services. ISA generates the majority of its revenue from its energy transmission division where it owns, operates, and maintains high-voltage power transmission systems in many of the largest countries in Latin America. ISA's road concessions business, in which the company constructs, operates, and maintains toll roads, also represents a significant revenue stream.

Interconexion Electrica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interconexion Electrica (IESFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interconexion Electrica (OTCQX: IESFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interconexion Electrica's (IESFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interconexion Electrica.

Q

What is the target price for Interconexion Electrica (IESFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interconexion Electrica

Q

Current Stock Price for Interconexion Electrica (IESFY)?

A

The stock price for Interconexion Electrica (OTCQX: IESFY) is $87.49 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interconexion Electrica (IESFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2012.

Q

When is Interconexion Electrica (OTCQX:IESFY) reporting earnings?

A

Interconexion Electrica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interconexion Electrica (IESFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interconexion Electrica.

Q

What sector and industry does Interconexion Electrica (IESFY) operate in?

A

Interconexion Electrica is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.