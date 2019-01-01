QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
iEntertainment Network Inc is a United States-based game developer and publisher of online, mobile, and PC and Mac games. The company's product line includes WarBirds, a series of Bow Hunting mobile games, a series of single-player military simulation games, and series of mobile and online games for its Media Partners.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iEntertainment Network Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iEntertainment Network (IENT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iEntertainment Network (OTCPK: IENT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iEntertainment Network's (IENT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iEntertainment Network.

Q

What is the target price for iEntertainment Network (IENT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iEntertainment Network

Q

Current Stock Price for iEntertainment Network (IENT)?

A

The stock price for iEntertainment Network (OTCPK: IENT) is $0.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:45:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iEntertainment Network (IENT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iEntertainment Network.

Q

When is iEntertainment Network (OTCPK:IENT) reporting earnings?

A

iEntertainment Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iEntertainment Network (IENT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iEntertainment Network.

Q

What sector and industry does iEntertainment Network (IENT) operate in?

A

iEntertainment Network is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.