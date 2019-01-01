QQQ
iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS: IEDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF's (IEDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI)?

A

The stock price for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS: IEDI) is $41.47 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) operate in?

A

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.