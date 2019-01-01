QQQ
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (ARCA: IDOG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF's (IDOG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG)?

A

The stock price for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (ARCA: IDOG) is $28.5237 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (ARCA:IDOG) reporting earnings?

A

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) operate in?

A

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.