There is no Press for this Ticker
International Digital Holding Inc is a development stage company whose only operation is seeking viable businesses or enterprises to acquire which Management believes hold potential.

Intl Digital Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Digital Hldgs (IDIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Digital Hldgs (OTCPK: IDIG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intl Digital Hldgs's (IDIG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Digital Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Digital Hldgs (IDIG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Digital Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Digital Hldgs (IDIG)?

A

The stock price for Intl Digital Hldgs (OTCPK: IDIG) is $0.0152 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:01:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Digital Hldgs (IDIG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Digital Hldgs.

Q

When is Intl Digital Hldgs (OTCPK:IDIG) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Digital Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Digital Hldgs (IDIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Digital Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Digital Hldgs (IDIG) operate in?

A

Intl Digital Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.