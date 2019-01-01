QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Idglobal Corp is a USA based diversified holdings company. It is engaged in acquiring and consolidating the Smart City (IoT) 4.0 industry through smart lighting, energy consumption monitoring and efficiency services within the scope of Smart Cities, Energy & specialty IoT industries.

Idglobal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Idglobal (IDGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Idglobal (OTCPK: IDGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Idglobal's (IDGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Idglobal.

Q

What is the target price for Idglobal (IDGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Idglobal

Q

Current Stock Price for Idglobal (IDGC)?

A

The stock price for Idglobal (OTCPK: IDGC) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Idglobal (IDGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idglobal.

Q

When is Idglobal (OTCPK:IDGC) reporting earnings?

A

Idglobal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Idglobal (IDGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Idglobal.

Q

What sector and industry does Idglobal (IDGC) operate in?

A

Idglobal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.