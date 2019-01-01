ñol

Industria De Diseno
(OTCPK:IDEXF)
23.47
-0.2825[-1.19%]
At close: Jun 6
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low23.47 - 24.01
52 Week High/Low20.69 - 40.55
Open / Close23.8 / 23.47
Float / Outstanding- / 3.1B
Vol / Avg.17.9K / 57.1K
Mkt Cap73.1B
P/E21.4
50d Avg. Price22.16
Div / Yield0.67/2.83%
Payout Ratio21.11
EPS0.24
Total Float-

Industria De Diseno (OTC:IDEXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Industria De Diseno reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$8.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Industria De Diseno using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Industria De Diseno Questions & Answers

Q
When is Industria De Diseno (OTCPK:IDEXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Industria De Diseno

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Industria De Diseno (OTCPK:IDEXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Industria De Diseno

Q
What were Industria De Diseno’s (OTCPK:IDEXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Industria De Diseno

