Indutrade AB is an industrial group that sells and distributes high-tech components and systems through a vast range of subsidiaries. The group is active in eight business areas: Benelux, DACH, Finland, flow technology, fluids and mechanical solutions, industrial components, measurement and sensor technology, and the United Kingdom. The company offers products like valves, pipes and pipe systems, measurement technology, pumps, hydraulics and industrial equipment, and consumables. The primary region of business for the group's subsidiaries in Europe.