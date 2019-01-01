|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Industrivarden (OTCGM: IDDTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Industrivarden.
There is no analysis for Industrivarden
The stock price for Industrivarden (OTCGM: IDDTF) is $38.85 last updated Tue May 25 2021 19:40:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Industrivarden.
Industrivarden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Industrivarden.
Industrivarden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.