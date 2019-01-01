QQQ
Industrivarden AB is an asset management firm with a long-term, activist orientation. The company's stated investment goal is to increase net asset value and generate returns in excess of the market cost of capital. Industrivarden makes investments in Nordic companies it can influence through corporate governance actions. It benchmarks its performance relative to the average return of the Stockholm Stock Exchange. The firm counts many public and private pension managers, foundations, and retail investors as its client base. Its security selection criteria emphasize enduring business models with promising growth prospects at an attractive valuation.

Industrivarden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrivarden (IDDTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrivarden (OTCGM: IDDTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Industrivarden's (IDDTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industrivarden.

Q

What is the target price for Industrivarden (IDDTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industrivarden

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrivarden (IDDTF)?

A

The stock price for Industrivarden (OTCGM: IDDTF) is $38.85 last updated Tue May 25 2021 19:40:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrivarden (IDDTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrivarden.

Q

When is Industrivarden (OTCGM:IDDTF) reporting earnings?

A

Industrivarden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industrivarden (IDDTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrivarden.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrivarden (IDDTF) operate in?

A

Industrivarden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.