QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
International Card Establishment Inc is a provider of products and services to the electronic transaction processing industry, offering merchant accounts for the acceptance and processing of credit and debit cards.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

International Card Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Card (ICRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Card (OTCEM: ICRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Card's (ICRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Card.

Q

What is the target price for International Card (ICRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Card

Q

Current Stock Price for International Card (ICRD)?

A

The stock price for International Card (OTCEM: ICRD) is $0.0026 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:16:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Card (ICRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Card.

Q

When is International Card (OTCEM:ICRD) reporting earnings?

A

International Card does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Card (ICRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Card.

Q

What sector and industry does International Card (ICRD) operate in?

A

International Card is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.