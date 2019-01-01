QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Icon Media Holdings Inc is a technology company which provides technical consulting services for the wireless industry. These services include small cell, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and Wi-Fi technical consulting, design and implementation services. The company's services are used by wireless carriers, real estate investment trusts, public facilities, hospitals, and other enterprise clients.

Icon Media Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Icon Media Hldgs (ICNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icon Media Hldgs (OTCPK: ICNM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Icon Media Hldgs's (ICNM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Icon Media Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Icon Media Hldgs (ICNM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Icon Media Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Icon Media Hldgs (ICNM)?

A

The stock price for Icon Media Hldgs (OTCPK: ICNM) is $0.00085 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icon Media Hldgs (ICNM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icon Media Hldgs.

Q

When is Icon Media Hldgs (OTCPK:ICNM) reporting earnings?

A

Icon Media Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Icon Media Hldgs (ICNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icon Media Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Icon Media Hldgs (ICNM) operate in?

A

Icon Media Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.