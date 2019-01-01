InterCloud Systems Inc is a provider of networking orchestration and automation for the Internet of things (IOT), software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) environments. The company operates in three operating segments - as an application and infrastructure provider, and professional services provider.The applications and infrastructure segment provides engineering and professional consulting services and voice, data and optical solutions. The professional services segment provides outsourced services to the wireless and wireline industry and information technology industry.