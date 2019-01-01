QQQ
InterContinental Hotels Group operates 889,000 rooms across 17 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express constitute the largest brand, while Hotel Indigo, Even, Hualuxe, Kimpton, and Voco are newer lifestyle brands experiencing strong demand. The company launched a midscale brand, Avid, in summer 2017 and closed on a 51% stake in Regent Hotels in July 2018. It acquired Six Senses in February 2019. Managed and franchised represent 99% of total rooms. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Americas represents 58% of total rooms, with Greater China accounting for 16%; Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa make up 26%.

InterContinental Hotels Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InterContinental Hotels (ICHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InterContinental Hotels (OTCPK: ICHGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are InterContinental Hotels's (ICHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InterContinental Hotels.

Q

What is the target price for InterContinental Hotels (ICHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InterContinental Hotels

Q

Current Stock Price for InterContinental Hotels (ICHGF)?

A

The stock price for InterContinental Hotels (OTCPK: ICHGF) is $64.58 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:09:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InterContinental Hotels (ICHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InterContinental Hotels.

Q

When is InterContinental Hotels (OTCPK:ICHGF) reporting earnings?

A

InterContinental Hotels does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InterContinental Hotels (ICHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InterContinental Hotels.

Q

What sector and industry does InterContinental Hotels (ICHGF) operate in?

A

InterContinental Hotels is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.