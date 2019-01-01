InterContinental Hotels Group operates 889,000 rooms across 17 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express constitute the largest brand, while Hotel Indigo, Even, Hualuxe, Kimpton, and Voco are newer lifestyle brands experiencing strong demand. The company launched a midscale brand, Avid, in summer 2017 and closed on a 51% stake in Regent Hotels in July 2018. It acquired Six Senses in February 2019. Managed and franchised represent 99% of total rooms. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Americas represents 58% of total rooms, with Greater China accounting for 16%; Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa make up 26%.