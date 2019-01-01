QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.5 - 8.28
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
9.56
Shares
436.6M
Outstanding
Industrias Ch SAB de CV is a Mexican company. It acts as a producer of special steels in Mexico and the United States. The company's products include Billet, pipes, cylindrical and corrugated steel rods, structural profiles, commercial profiles, barbed wires, and wire rods and rod derivatives.

Analyst Ratings

Industrias Ch Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrias Ch (ICHBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrias Ch (OTCEM: ICHBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Industrias Ch's (ICHBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industrias Ch.

Q

What is the target price for Industrias Ch (ICHBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industrias Ch

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrias Ch (ICHBF)?

A

The stock price for Industrias Ch (OTCEM: ICHBF) is $7.6 last updated Wed Jul 21 2021 18:49:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrias Ch (ICHBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrias Ch.

Q

When is Industrias Ch (OTCEM:ICHBF) reporting earnings?

A

Industrias Ch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industrias Ch (ICHBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrias Ch.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrias Ch (ICHBF) operate in?

A

Industrias Ch is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.