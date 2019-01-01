QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS: ICF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF's (ICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)?

A

The stock price for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS: ICF) is $64.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) operate in?

A

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.