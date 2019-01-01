|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IMD Companies (OTCPK: ICBU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IMD Companies.
There is no analysis for IMD Companies
The stock price for IMD Companies (OTCPK: ICBU) is $0.0022 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IMD Companies.
IMD Companies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IMD Companies.
IMD Companies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.