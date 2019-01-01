QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
IMD Companies Inc is a holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company manufactures, markets, and distributes equipment for the hydroponics industry. It manufactures software and hardware for the hydroponics industry. In addition, the company is also involved in the mining industry which involves manganese, iron ore, and other deposits.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IMD Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMD Companies (ICBU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMD Companies (OTCPK: ICBU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IMD Companies's (ICBU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMD Companies.

Q

What is the target price for IMD Companies (ICBU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IMD Companies

Q

Current Stock Price for IMD Companies (ICBU)?

A

The stock price for IMD Companies (OTCPK: ICBU) is $0.0022 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMD Companies (ICBU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMD Companies.

Q

When is IMD Companies (OTCPK:ICBU) reporting earnings?

A

IMD Companies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IMD Companies (ICBU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMD Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does IMD Companies (ICBU) operate in?

A

IMD Companies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.