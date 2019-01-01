QQQ
Imagion Biosystems Ltd operates in the field of non-invasive detection of specific solid tumor cancers by use of magnetic nanoparticles. The company only operating segment - Research and Development. Its principal business activities consist of nanotechnology, biotechnology, cancer diagnostics, and superparamagnetic relaxometry. In addition, the company is engaged in the research and development of its clinical phase lead product which is intended for the detection and staging of metastatic HER2 breast cancer.

Imagion Biosystems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imagion Biosystems (IBXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imagion Biosystems (OTCPK: IBXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Imagion Biosystems's (IBXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imagion Biosystems.

Q

What is the target price for Imagion Biosystems (IBXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imagion Biosystems

Q

Current Stock Price for Imagion Biosystems (IBXXF)?

A

The stock price for Imagion Biosystems (OTCPK: IBXXF) is $0.048 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:05:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imagion Biosystems (IBXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imagion Biosystems.

Q

When is Imagion Biosystems (OTCPK:IBXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Imagion Biosystems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imagion Biosystems (IBXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imagion Biosystems.

Q

What sector and industry does Imagion Biosystems (IBXXF) operate in?

A

Imagion Biosystems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.