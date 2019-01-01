Imagion Biosystems Ltd operates in the field of non-invasive detection of specific solid tumor cancers by use of magnetic nanoparticles. The company only operating segment - Research and Development. Its principal business activities consist of nanotechnology, biotechnology, cancer diagnostics, and superparamagnetic relaxometry. In addition, the company is engaged in the research and development of its clinical phase lead product which is intended for the detection and staging of metastatic HER2 breast cancer.