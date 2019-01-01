InsCorp (OTC:IBTN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for InsCorp
InsCorp Questions & Answers
What is the target price for InsCorp (IBTN)?
There is no price target for InsCorp
What is the most recent analyst rating for InsCorp (IBTN)?
There is no analyst for InsCorp
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for InsCorp (IBTN)?
There is no next analyst rating for InsCorp
Is the Analyst Rating InsCorp (IBTN) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for InsCorp
