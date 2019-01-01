ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$14K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14K
Earnings History
ImmunityBio Questions & Answers
When is ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) reporting earnings?
ImmunityBio (IBRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.89, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were ImmunityBio’s (NASDAQ:IBRX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $111K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
